Loudoun County Public Schools has to release report on handling of sexual assaults, Judge says

In Feb, the Loudoun County School Board voted to not release the report to the public, citing a number of reasons such as attorney-client privileged communication.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A judge has ordered Loudoun County Public Schools to release a report on the district's handling of sexual assaults on campus just months after the board voted to not release the report's findings.

The report looks into the assault of two female students by the same 15-year-old boy at two different Loudoun County schools. The fallout over the assaults went on to ignite intense community backlash and rowdy school board meetings, as well as a national political firestorm that ultimately became a central talking point in the Virginia governor's race.

In February, the Loudoun County School Board voted to not release the report to the public, citing a number of reasons such as "attorney-client privileged communications." The school district also said the report contained information on students that is protected by FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act that protects information on students.

At the same February meeting, the LCPS board unanimously voted to fire Dr. Scott Ziegler from his position as superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools. Ziegler has previously been quoted acknowledging that the school district did not handle the situation adequately.

"I want to acknowledge that our processes and procedures were not adequate to respond to these recent events," Ziegler said in October 2021. "It has become clear that our administrative procedures have not kept pace with the growth we have seen in our county."

While the Office of the Attorney General had requested the special grand jury, this report was commissioned in anticipation of litigation involving LCPS and the school board.

A requested special grand jury was empaneled on April 7, 2022, by the Loudoun County Circuit Court under Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 4. The grand jury -- which the county school board requested to disband, but a judge ultimately overruled, followed by the Virginia Supreme Court -- stating that LCPS administrators were looking out for their own best interests instead of the best interests of the school community.

“This special grand jury was the epitome of professionalism. In the face of intense public speculation, the members were incredibly engaged, worked tirelessly, and spent countless days away from their families and jobs to conduct a thorough investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I encourage everyone to read their report, and look forward to the positive change in LCPS resulting from their work.”

The investigation looks into two 2021 sexual assaults that happened at two different schools by the same student. The unidentified then-14-year-old student was transferred to another school within the same district while he was being investigated for a reported attack at the first school. Authorities eventually arrested the same student on charges of sexual battery and abduction of another classmate at the second school.

That student was later sentenced to complete a sex offender in-patient program and was placed on supervised probation until his 18th birthday, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.