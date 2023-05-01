Fired LCPS superintendent files motion to dismiss case following investigation into handling of sex assaults

Former superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler and LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard were indicted in 2022 following a months-long investigation.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is an interview with the attorney for an LCPS spokesperson who also faces charges.

The former Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent has filed a motion to have a case dismissed months after he and another school official were indicted by a special grand jury.

Former superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler and LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard were indicted in 2022 following a months-long investigation into the school system's handling of two sexual assaults on campus. Ziegler was indicted for one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance.

On Thursday, WUSA9 obtained court documents showing Ziegler's counsel has requested the court dismiss the indictment against him. The filing claims that the Attorney General was given the power to investigate LCPS due to an executive order from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Ziegler's counsel claims no prior governor, nor any Attorney General has ever asserted the authority now claimed in these cases.

"The law in Virginia is clear: the Governor had no authority to issue EO 4, which renders the entire investigation driven by the Attorney General to be without any lawful authority or jurisdiction," the court documents read. "The Attorney General had no authority to seek impaneling of the Special Grand 2 Jury; the Loudoun County Circuit Court had no jurisdiction to impanel the Special Grand Jury; and the Special Grand Jury had no authority or jurisdiction to return any indictments. Accordingly, the indictments should be dismissed."

The investigation of the Loudoun County School Board was Executive Order Number 4 signed by Youngkin when he took office in January.

The investigation looked into two 2021 sexual assaults that happened at two different schools by the same student. The unidentified 15-year-old student was transferred to another school within the same district while he was being investigated for a reported attack at the first school. Authorities eventually arrested the same student for sexual battery and abduction of another classmate at the second school.

That student has since been sentenced to complete a sex offender in-patient program and was placed on supervised probation until his 18th birthday, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In a statement sent to WUSA9, Ziegler said:

“I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought my testimony—has made such false and irresponsible accusations. It appears clear to me that this process was and is aimed at advancing a certain political agenda. For example, they tout some relationship between the school bathroom policy for transgender students and the May 28, 2021 sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School. However, the SGJ report itself acknowledged the truth that contradicts that finding: the assault occurred during an encounter in which two students—neither of whom identified as transgender—met in a school bathroom. I was saddened to learn of the tragic events of May 28 and October 6; however, neither had anything to do with schools providing basic accommodations for transgender students.