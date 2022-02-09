Virginia Supreme Court allows investigation into Loudoun Co. school sexual assaults

The investigation looks into two 2021 sexual assaults that happened at two different schools by the same student.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Supreme Court announced Friday the special grand jury looking into how Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) handled two widely-covered sexual assaults can continue to investigate after district officials

The ruling is in agreement with a July ruling by a Loudoun County judge who dismissed the school board’s request to disband a special grand jury Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is using to investigate the board’s handling of two school sex assault cases.

The investigation of the Loudoun County School Board was Executive Order Number 4 signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) when he took office in January.

The investigation looks into two 2021 sexual assaults that happened at two different schools by the same student. The unidentified 15-year-old student was transferred to another school within the same district while he was being investigated for a reported attack at the first school. Authorities eventually arrested the same student for sexual battery and abduction of another classmate at the second school.

That student has since been sentenced to complete a sex offender in-patient program and was placed on supervised probation until his 18th birthday, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Governor Glenn Youngkin's office released a statement following the ruling saying the decision to uphold the investigation is a victory for parents, teachers and students.

"After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools," Governor Glenn Youngkin said.

Attorney General Jason Miyares echoed Youngkin's sentiments calling the decision a win for both Loudoun families and the Commonwealth in the fight for justice and answers.

"As Attorney General, I made a promise to Virginians to investigate what happened last year in Loudoun County. In July, I defeated the Loudoun County School Board’s attempt to block the investigation in the trial court. Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia affirmed that victory," Miyares said. "We are pleased with the court’s ruling and ready to move forward."

The investigation continues. A message from me on our victory against Loudoun County School Board: