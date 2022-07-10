GoFundMe started after fire destroys Black-owned business in Woodbridge

No injuries were reported after Penny's Used Auto Parts burnt down last Wednesday. The building itself is reported to be a total loss.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds for a family-owned business in Woodbridge after it burnt to the ground in September.

Penny's Used Auto Parts was one of the first Black-owned businesses to open in the area in 1956.

Around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, firefighters were dispatched to the business located on the 13000 block of Minnieville Road for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find Penny's Used Auto Parts completely engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, but the building was determined to be a total loss, according to Prince William County Fire & Rescue.

The Fire Marshal's Office has since opened an investigation into what caused the fire.

The Archie family, owners of Penny's Used Auto Parts, are asking for $100,000 to help rebuild the business.

The GoFundMe has already received $3,560 out of its $100,000 dollar goal in the seven days since it has been online.

Penny's was founded in 1956 by Henry and Anne Archie as the first used car parts junkyard in Woodbridge. The name of the business was coined after Henry Archie's nickname.

Since opening nearly 66 years ago, the business has been passed on to the founder's son Richard who works alongside his daughter Shannon and two other members of the Archie family.

Richard Archie posted the following statement on GoFundMe asking for donations:

"On the night of September 28, 2022, my whole world came crashing down. The business my Father Penny started with his bare hands burnt to the ground. We have been in business since 1956 and have owned our land even before that. This business is all I know. I have never worked anywhere else. Penny's is all me and my children know. This is our home and business."

Adding, "At this moment we are unsure of how the fire started. All we know is that our business is lost and we have nothing. We need help. There is no insurance that will help pay for the damages. Please help in anyway that you can and please share this link with your friends, family and social media."

