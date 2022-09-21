2-alarm house fire in Prince William Co. sends man to the hospital

People inside the home said they woke up to a fire on the deck.

LAKE RIDGE, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Prince William County early Wednesday morning.

Crews with the Prince William County Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. The people in the home said they woke up to a fire on the deck.

While trying to rescue the family's pet dog, a man sustained possibly life-threatening burns, according to firefighters. He was taken to a regional burn center for treatment. His condition is not known at this time. Another adult and a child were able to safely get out of the home, along with the dog.

Firefighters called a second alarm to fight the blaze, bringing more crews to help get the fire under control. The flames caused extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy.