Massive house fire Wednesday destroys home in Frederick, MD

FREDERICK, Md. — (Editor's Note: the video above is from Feb. 1, 2022)
Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, a flurry of calls brought more than 60 firefighters to a two-story Frederick home with a massive blaze roaring out of all sides. Thankfully, no people were inside the home at the time.
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue units arrived at the house at 3500 block of Fry Road in Jefferson.
Initial crews were informed by the occupants that everyone was out of the house prior to their arrival, but that ultimately two dogs and one cat were unaccounted for.
Due to wind adding to the rapid spread of the fire, crews went on to take a defensive attack and focused on protecting additional exposures.
In total, dozens of firefighters from Frederick, Washington, and Loudoun counties took hours to contain the flames. A total of five adults were displaced and the Red Cross is currently assisting them.
As of noon Thursday the fire was contained, but still burning. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.