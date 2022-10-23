FBI investigating barricade situation inside of home at Fort Belvoir

There is a 'barricade situation' at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. FBI and police are responding.

VIRGINIA - The FBI is investigating an ongoing barricade situation inside a home in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The FBI said in a statement that their Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad is working with other law enforcement agencies at the scene, where WUSA9 witnessed military police and a military SWAT vehicle in the area.

In the statement, the FBI says, "The situation is ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this time."