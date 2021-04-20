Virginia man accused of multiple rapes in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County man has been accused of multiple rapes, according to an indictment from the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney, Steve Descano.
Drew John Steiner is accused of raping multiple people over the course of about a month last year. Descano said in at least one case, Steiner allegedly met a victim through a dating app and filmed the assault.
The indictment charges Steiner with rape, abduction and unlawful videotaping.
According to the indictment, Steiner is accused of rapes in Fairfax County between July 7, 2020 and August 18, 2020.
Steiner was already being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center on unrelated charges of assault on a family member and abduction.
Steiner is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.
In his statement, Descano encouraged anyone who may have additional information about this case to contact the Major Crimes Bureau of the Fairfax County Police at 703-246-7800, and select option 3.
"My top priority is to keep our community safe. I will therefore always act to hold those accountable who prey upon members of this community and I am hopeful that this indictment will serve as a first step toward justice in this case," Descano said.
