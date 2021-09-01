x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Man dead after being hit by a car in Alexandria, police say

Drivers should avoid the area of Seminary Road between N Beauregard Street and Fairbanks Avenue
Credit: internal

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Alexandria, Virginia, early Wednesday morning.

Alexandria Police say the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Seminary Road between N. Beauregard Street and Fairbanks Avenue. The road is closed in the area while police conduct an investigation. A Public Information Officer with the Alexandria Police Department said the road is expected to be closed for some time due to the investigation, and drivers should avoid the area.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear, and police do not know whether weather may have played a factor. They did say that the driver remained on the scene of the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified by police and additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Strong storms flood apartment complex in Rockville; several residents rescued

RELATED: Fatal pedestrian crash closes roads in Takoma Park

RELATED: Virginia police association striving to ban ticket quotas for law enforcement

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.