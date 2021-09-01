Man dead after being hit by a car in Alexandria, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Alexandria, Virginia, early Wednesday morning.
Alexandria Police say the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Seminary Road between N. Beauregard Street and Fairbanks Avenue. The road is closed in the area while police conduct an investigation. A Public Information Officer with the Alexandria Police Department said the road is expected to be closed for some time due to the investigation, and drivers should avoid the area.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear, and police do not know whether weather may have played a factor. They did say that the driver remained on the scene of the crash.
The victim has not yet been identified by police and additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.