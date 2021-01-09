Strong storms flood apartment complex in Rockville; several residents rescued

Montgomery County Fire Department crews conducted several water rescues to get residents who were stuck out of the building.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Several residents were forced to evacuate their homes in an apartment complex in Rockville early Wednesday morning after strong storms and heavy downpours caused major flooding.

Residents were woken up in the middle of the night to flooding in multiple basement apartments at Congressional Towers. Montgomery County Fire Department crews conducted several water rescues to get residents who were stuck out of the building. Crews had to break apartment windows and doors to rescue several residents.

Neighbors told WUSA9 Megan Rivers that the water came rushing from the creek and country club near the building. It appears about 11 cars and a dumpster were pushed by the severe weather on the grounds of the apartment complex. Cars were also left scattered with one car crashed into another. Several car alarms were left going off as well.

We spoke to a woman who lived on the corner above the flooding. She told us she lived in the area for 11 years and has never experienced something like this before. She said she looked out the window from her balcony and saw the flooding.

"I woke up to voices and I woke up to a sound like a car crash it seemed," said the resident.

Some neighbors told us they no longer have working cars. But were left hopeful following the damage to their homes and property.

Another neighbor shared this video of water entering his apartment:

Take a look at this! A man shared this video with me of the water rushing into his terrace level apartment. @wusa9 @DCAllisontv @AnnieYuTV @TonyPerkinsFMTV pic.twitter.com/ZvbIRPLRNl — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 1, 2021

As of 6:30 a.m., gas was turned off in the building and electricity is off on the terrace level. Red Cross officials are responding to the scene to help displaced residents.

The severe weather also caused flooded roads and power outages nearby, according to Montgomery County officials. About four buildings were impacted by flooding.

Water Rescues @MontgomeryCoMD (9/1) Flooded roads, power outages, many apartment(s) in Rockville (Twinbrook Parkway) flooded & people rescued https://t.co/iTWPkC8Ywd pic.twitter.com/8eL5IhWjFe — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 1, 2021

One neighbor tells me her electric car turned on when it started flooding and OnStar called her to find out what was going on. She didn’t want to be on camera, but take a listen to what she had to say @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/NdZ5zIXFlG — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 1, 2021

The DMV area is under a Red Weather Alert for Wednesday due to severe weather and heavy rain. A Flood Watch is also in effect for the DMV.

The heaviest rain in the Metro will be between 12 p.m. Wednesday to 12 a.m. Thursday. Isolated tornados are possible as well as dangerous flash flooding.