Pedestrian crash closes roads in Takoma Park

Eastbound lanes of University Boulevard between Carroll Avenue and Merrimac Drive will be closed for an extended period of time, police said.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A pedestrian was struck by a car early Monday and police are conducting an investigation into what happened. Roads in the area are closed early Monday while the investigation continues.

Takoma Park Police told WUSA9 that a pedestrian was hit in a crash on eastbound University Boulevard between Carroll Avenue and Merrimac Drive. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Takoma Park Police did not provide details about the pedestrian's condition, or any further details early Monday morning.

Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that the portion of University Boulevard where the crash happened would be closed for "an extended period of time" for the police investigation. They told drivers in the area to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Eastbound University Blvd between Carroll Ave and Merrimac Dr will be closed for an extended period of time for a police investigation. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. #MCPNews #RoadClosure #TrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/82ZUFuaYwB — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 23, 2021

Additional details about the crash have not yet been released, as the investigation is ongoing.