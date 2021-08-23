Pedestrian crash closes roads in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A pedestrian was struck by a car early Monday and police are conducting an investigation into what happened. Roads in the area are closed early Monday while the investigation continues.
Takoma Park Police told WUSA9 that a pedestrian was hit in a crash on eastbound University Boulevard between Carroll Avenue and Merrimac Drive. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Takoma Park Police did not provide details about the pedestrian's condition, or any further details early Monday morning.
Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that the portion of University Boulevard where the crash happened would be closed for "an extended period of time" for the police investigation. They told drivers in the area to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
Additional details about the crash have not yet been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
