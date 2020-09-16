Fairfax County officials vote to remove three Confederate statues from judicial complex

The Board of Supervisors voted to remove three publicly owned Civil War monuments located at the Fairfax County Judicial Complex.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A northern Virginia county has voted to remove a monument marking the spot where the first Confederate soldier died in the Civil War.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 at its meeting Tuesday to remove the stone marker on the grounds of the county courthouse.

"In Fairfax County, our diversity is one of our greatest qualities and Confederate monuments don't reflect our values. We cannot ignore what these monuments mean for our residents. Symbols matter. I was glad to vote to change course and remove divisive celebratory monuments and chart a more positive path forward," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffery McKay.

Board Votes to Remove Three Publicly Owned Civil War Monuments https://t.co/tIZuMyVmJZ pic.twitter.com/orW1yhhF1O — Fairfax County Government 😷 (@fairfaxcounty) September 16, 2020

The monument marks the spot where Capt. John Marr was killed in the Battle of Fairfax Court House on June 1, 1861.

The six-ton granite monument was unveiled in 1904 and bears a simple inscription noting that it marks the scene where Marr died.