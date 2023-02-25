Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

A driver died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Fairfax County.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash that killed a driver.

Detectives for Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the single-vehicle crash, Fairfax County police said in a post on their Twitter account around 12:11 a.m.

The crash occurred on Braddock Road at Fairfax County Parkway.

Police say the driver, the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene

Westbound Braddock Road at Fairfax County Parkway was closed but has since been reopened as a result of the investigation.

