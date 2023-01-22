x
Frederick County

Police: 27-year-old driver dies trying to pass several cars on the wrong side of road in Frederick County

A Maryland man is dead after passing cars on the wrong side of the road, ultimately hitting another vehicle, and causing both cars to collide head-on, police said.
Credit: WUSA9
Maryland State Police vehicle

FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man is dead after colliding head-on into another vehicle while trying to pass other drivers on the wrong side of the road late Friday night in Frederick County, officials said.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to the head-on crash around 10:48 p.m. at Fingerboard Road (MD Route 80) in Frederick County involving a black Dodge Charger and a white Toyota Camry.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man was driving a Dodge Charger heading eastbound on Fingerboard Road (MD Route 80) when he passed other vehicles on the double yellow line into the westbound lane, according to MDSP. 

The driver of the Dodge Charger hit the Toyota Camry head-on traveling westbound on Fingerboard Road, officials said. The driver of the Dodge, a 27-year-old man from Rockville, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics were called and arrived at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Frederick Health Hospital. The condition of the man remains unknown at this time. 

Fingerboard Road was shut down for more than two hours as a result of the crash but has since been reopened. 

TFC Carter of the Frederick Barrack is completing the crash reconstruction.

