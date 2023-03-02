Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Prince George's County

Police said the driver died after the car he was driving went off the roadway and crashed into a tree on Brandywine Road around 10:10 p.m.

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A man was killed in a crash in Brandywine Maryland, the Prince George's County Police said.

Prince George's County officers responded to a single-car crash on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, around 10:10 p.m.

According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when the car he was in ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.