Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Prince George's County

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A man was killed in a crash in Brandywine Maryland, the Prince George's County Police said.
Prince George's County officers responded to a single-car crash on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, around 10:10 p.m.
According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when the car he was in ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity was not immediately released.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
