Driver killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man has died, and two people were injured after two cars collided, causing lane closures for an extended period of time early Sunday morning in Rockville, Maryland.
Montgomery County Police responded to a report of a collision between two vehicles near the intersection of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane around 7:23 a.m.
Investigators revealed that the driver of a black Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Muncaster Mill Road when he allegedly crossed the center line and hit a Ford Escape that was traveling eastbound on Muncaster Mill Road.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead, police said. The name of the decedent will be released following proper notification of next of kin, Montgomery County Police Department stated in a press release.
The driver and front passenger of the Ford were taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the crash. Two lanes in the area are blocked for the investigation Sunday morning. It's not clear how long lanes will be blocked.
