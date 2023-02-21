Crews battle multiple brush fires in Fairfax Co.

No injuries were reported in connection to the brush fires.

FAIRFAX, Va. — As winds picked up across the DMV Tuesday evening, crews in Fairfax County dealt with several outside fires.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Fire Department (FCFD), crews worked to extinguish multiple outside fires on Old Keene Mill Road near Harwood Place in West Springfield.

All of the fires have since been put out. Crews continued to water down several hot spots following the fires.

Officials shut down a portion of westbound Old Keene Mill Road between Tiverton Drive and Bardu Avenue for approximately an hour due to the fires. The roadway has since been reopened.

The Fairfax County Fire Department shared several photos of the work to keep the brush fires from getting out of control on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE - outside fires Old Keene Mill Road near Harwood Place in West Springfield area. Old Keene Mill Road shut down WB between Tiverton Drive and Bardu Avenue for approximately one hour at time stamp of this post. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/ASAX8z3cjy — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 21, 2023