Virginia

Construction workers hospitalized after lift makes contact with electrical wire

One of the workers suffered from an electrical shock.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people were injured while working at a construction site in Arlington Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Arlington County Fire Department, crews were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of Langston Boulevard and North Culpepper Street for a reported construction incident.

When crews arrived they learned a lift being utilized at the construction site made contact with a nearby electrical wire. One person was stuck inside the life and another person was suspended by a harness. 

The two workers, only identified as two men, were lowered to the ground safely and taken to nearby hospitals for help by EMS in stable condition.

While their conditions are unknown, officials say one of the workers suffered an electrical shock during the incident. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

