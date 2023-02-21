7 hurt, 3 critically, in Northwest DC crash

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest near the National Zoo.

WASHINGTON — A crash near the Smithsonian National Zoo in Northwest D.C. has sent seven people to area hospitals Tuesday morning. Three of those people were said to have life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

Firefighters were called to a reported crash with people trapped in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest around 8 a.m. According to a post on Twitter from DC Fire and EMS, all patients were extricated from their cars and taken to various hospitals.

It's not yet clear how many cars were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Roads in the area were closed due to the crash and the crash investigation. Firefighters say drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.