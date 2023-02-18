Residents rescued from 3-alarm apartment fire in Silver Spring

Fire was reported on the seventh floor of the Arrive Silver Spring apartments on Georgia Avenue.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire at a Montgomery County apartment building Saturday morning. Crews responded to Arrive Silver Spring Apartments, located at 8750 Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, around 6 a.m. Initial calls reported smoke and fire on the seventh floor of the 18-story building.

Firefighters on the scene evacuated the building, but numerous people were reported trapped, according to Pete Piringer, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Several people were being treated for smoke inhalation as well, according to Piringer. Piringer said at least six people were hospitalized due to the fire, and one of those people is currently in critical condition.

Gianna Gronowski was one of the residents trapped on their balcony. They shared photos of their rescue on their Twitter page.

Gronowski said they were safe and out of the building by 7:30 a.m.

Crews called a second alarm, and then a third alarm to get more firefighters on the scene to battle the blaze and rescue people trapped on balconies. It is not clear how many people were rescued, or how many people have been displaced as a result of the fire. About 100 firefighters were fighting the fire Saturday morning.

The fire was brought under control by 7:45 a.m. Crews were still working to rescue people who were sheltering in place due to smoky conditions inside the building.

The cause of the fire is remains under investigation.