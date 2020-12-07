More Virginia churches resume services as the commonwealth heads into Phase 3

Saint Charles Catholic Church in Arlington held mass this Sunday, complete with social distancing efforts and heightened safety protocols.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Road to Recovery has many people across the DMV looking forward to resuming their Sunday morning appointments at church. Now that Virginia is in Phase 3 of reopening, more churches are allowing people back inside.

One church is the Saint Charles Catholic Church in Arlington, which has a few new rules in place. Under Phase 3, the capacity restrictions for 50% occupancy have been lifted -- but social distancing must still be adhered to. Beyond staying six feet apart, individuals 10-years-old and older must wear face masks unless they have a health issue that prevents them from doing so.

There are also different masses to attend rather than strictly online services, with options for parishioners to sign up online and encourage more overall turnout with less crowds

Rev. Donald Planty Jr., the pastor of Saint Charles Catholic Church, said he’s excited to see the congregations gather inside the church and for life to "slowly get back to normal."

For more information on service schedules at Saint Charles, click here.