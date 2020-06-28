Why are COVID-19 numbers in the DMV not soaring like other parts of the country?

One reason could bed continued social distancing, according to cellphone tracking data.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Over the last few months, the DMV has been making strides to gradually return to a new normal, but this week states have had to walk back their reopening measures because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Texas, who reopened weeks ahead of the DMV, is halting its reopening due to a surge in cases and Florida broke its daily record with nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases in one day.

While cases nationwide continue to go up, the DMV has been able to avoid that trend.

According to Friday, June 26 data:

The DMV bucks the national trend. Cases per day in the U.S. have been rising since June 9: Maryland has been on a decline since June 3 Virginia has declined since May 31, with one spike on June 7, and a plateau beginning June 14, but not a rise in cases D.C. has been on a decline since May 6

Maryland announces the state's test positivity rate has dropped to 4.92%, with hospitalizations — one of the state's key reopening metrics — under 500 for the first time in 12 weeks.

Phase 3 of reopening Virginia is still on track to start next Wednesday, July 1. The state announces 624 new cases of the virus, but the positivity rate of all cases dipped from 6% to 5.8%, a key sign in reopening.

In the District, an additional 26 cases of the virus were reported, bringing the total cases to 10,185. D.C. entered Phase 2 of reopening on Monday, lifting a number of restrictions on businesses and residents.

Data was similarly reported over the weekend.

One of the reasons the DMV has had lower numbers could be because of continued social distancing.

According to the University of Maryland’s COVID-19 Impact Analysis Platform, which uses cellphone tracking data to see who is staying home and who isn’t, nearly half of the District’s population was staying home this weekend.

On Sunday, 47% of Washingtonians were reportedly staying home, the highest percentage for one locality to have in the country.

Maryland was ranked fourth on Sunday, following New York and New Jersey who were hit hard in the early days of the pandemic.