Phase 3 of reopening Virginia could happen shortly. Here's what's changing

While the commonwealth hasn't officially moved into the third phase just yet, Northam provided guidelines for what the reopening phase would look like.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam laid out additional guidelines for Phase 3 of Virginia's reopening plan on Thursday, which he says will not start any earlier than June 26 for the commonwealth.

After 16 days of decline, Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases have been flat for three days -- but Northam said the commonwealth is still looking at analyzing metrics before finalizing a set date.

"Just because something is allowed doesn't mean that it is necessary," Northam said during Thursday's briefing, urging Virginians to "continue to use the same common sense you have used throughout this pandemic." Other states have seen a surge in cases after reopening, he said, and the commonwealth will take a "calculated and cautious" approach to move forward.

"Our health data is positive, we are also monitoring other states. We are going to be cautious and careful and watch the data for a little longer before moving forward," he said.

The governor also stressed the importance of continuing to wear face coverings in indoor spaces for Phase 3, as well as maintaining social distancing and continuing to get testing.

Under Phase 3, here's what would change:

Social gatherings up to 250 people

No limits on capacity for restaurants and non-essential retail.

Social distancing would still be required in those indoor dining spaces

child care facilities allowed to open.

Gyms and pools would be able to open up at 75% capacity,

Personal grooming areas like salons would reopen with mandatory social distancing in place.

Other businesses like entertainment venues and zoos would be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with a maximum allowance of 1,000 people

Summer camps would remain closed.

Virginia began Phase 1 of reopening back on May 15 after seeing a decline in the rate of hospitalizations. Richmond and Northern Virginia entered Phase 2 just last week on June 12.