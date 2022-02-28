Police investigating incident at MGM National Harbor hotel and casino

Police were called to the casino around 11 p.m. Saturday, but offered few details beyond that.

OXON HILL, Md. — Police in Prince George's County were called to the MGM National Harbor hotel and casino on Saturday night, February 26, for an incident there. Investigators have offered few details about what happened, but those inside the casino described scenes of chaos and confusion as people rushed for the exits.

Prince George's County Public Information Officer Sgt. Lamar Robinson told WUSA9 that police responded to a call at the casino around 11 p.m. and said Robinson said that the incident was not a shooting, but offered few details beyond that. Jackson did not say what police were called to investigate.

WUSA9's Tony Perkins was inside the casino at the time. He described the scene inside as "chaos" as people ran for exits. Perkins said at least one ambulance was on scene, but the Prince George's County Fire Department has not provided details about whether anyone was hurt when patrons ran outside.

As of Monday morning, Prince George's County Police have not released any additional information about their investigation of this incident, what led up to it or details about whether anyone had been injured or arrested.

MGM National Harbor has also not released a statement about what happened. WUSA9 has emailed a spokesperson, but has not heard back yet.