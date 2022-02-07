Police: Armed men with rifles entered DC Busboys and Poets demanding money

The incident apparently occurred as the business was closing up, police say.

WASHINGTON — A group of armed men attempted to rob Busboys and Poets in Northwest D.C. Sunday night, Metropolitan Police said.

Police responded to the attempted armed robbery at Busboys and Poets located in the 400 block of K Street Northwest around 9:29 p.m. The incident apparently occurred as the business was closing up, police said.

Police said three armed men wearing all black clothing entered the restaurant and demanded money. One of the suspects was armed with a pistol, the two other suspects had rifles, according to police.

Ultimately nothing was taken and the suspects fled the scene in a newer model black four-door sedan, possibly a Volvo.

No injuries were reported, police said.

In a separate incident in July, surveillance video captured the moment a gunman unloaded a barrage of bullets at a normally busy and peaceful Arts District in Hyattsville.

A total of seven bullets struck Busboys & Poets, PG Nails & Spa and Spice 6 Modern Indian.

Acting Police Chief Scott Dunklee told WUSA9 the gunman was with two other culprits who were targeting two people in a vehicle after they left a nearby restaurant.