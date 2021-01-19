Amber Alert issued after 5-year-old boy abducted in Charlottesville, state police says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a Charlottesville, Virginia, boy that has reportedly been abducted, according to a release from the state law enforcement agency.
VSP believes the child, 5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene, is in extreme danger and was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville around 7:30 p.m.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Kerlie Johnson Gage, said VSP.
Gage was allegedly last seen driving a 1997 Red Honda CRV, VA tag UMM-2229.
For further information contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-977-4000 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts