Amber Alert issued after 5-year-old boy abducted in Charlottesville, state police says

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a Charlottesville, Virginia, boy that has reportedly been abducted.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a Charlottesville, Virginia, boy that has reportedly been abducted, according to a release from the state law enforcement agency.

VSP believes the child, 5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene, is in extreme danger and was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville around 7:30 p.m.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Kerlie Johnson Gage, said VSP.