HILLANDALE, Md. — A man's shooting death in Hillandale, Maryland has been ruled a homicide, according to Montgomery County Police in a statement to WUSA9.

The alleged homicide reportedly happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive.

One person has been taken into custody for the shooting death, but police have not released details on the arrest that was made.

