Police: Two children missing after carjacking in DC

WASHINGTON — Two children are missing in Washington DC after a carjacking that happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest DC.

The car is a Toyota Rav4 with Maryland plate numbers 3DY5327 and was last seen heading northbound on New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, said the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police)

The age of the two missing children is two and four-years-old.

No further information has been released by police at this time.