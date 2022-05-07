Alexandria man arrested, charged in connection to Richmond homicide after high-speed pursuit on I-95

Virginia State Police trooper arrested 24-year-old Derrick R. Adjei on Sunday.

A man has been arrested and charged in a Richmond homicide investigation following a high-speed pursuit with Virginia State Police on Interstate 95 through Stafford and Prince William Counties.

VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said the pursuit happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. That's when a trooper spotted a Toyota 4Runner speeding north at 101 mph. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Toyota's driver refused to pull over and the trooper gave chase north through Stafford County and into Prince William County.

Geller said the driver of the Toyota was seen passing vehicles on the shoulder and traveling in excess of 100 mph.

Once the pursuit entered Prince William County, the Toyota exited I-95 at Exit 161 in Lorton and headed north on Route 1. When the Toyota attempted to turn onto Sacramento Drive, the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road, struck a utility pole and then a tree.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Derrick R. Adjei of Alexandria, was taken into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash and later taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail. VSP said a firearm was recovered from the 4Runner.

VSP troopers charged Adjei with one felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving. The City of Richmond Police Department was contacted concerning an ongoing homicide investigation.

Richmond Police Department detectives charged Adjei with malicious wounding. Other charges are pending following the shooting death of 36-year-old Richmond man Kyle Stoner over the weekend.

Richmond Police said in a press release that officers were called to the 1300 block of West Main Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. Officers found Stoner on the patio of a business called City Dogs.

City Dogs posted on its Facebook page saying Stoner was a friend.

"We are deeply saddened by the heinous crime that happened on the patio of City Dogs last evening. Kyle Stoner was a long time regular and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our patrons and employees who witnessed this tragic, violent event. We love you guys and truly appreciate your bravery," the business said on social media.

Another man and a woman were also injured during the shooting, but those injuries are not considered life-threatening.