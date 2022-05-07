Police respond to 8 violent incidents in just over 24 hours in DC

Since midnight on July 4, 10 people have been shot and one person has been stabbed.

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating a number of violent incidents over the course of the Independence Day holiday.

Around midnight on July 4, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street in Southwest D.C. for a report of a double shooting. One person was killed in that shooting. Police are still working to determine what led to the shooting, and who is responsible. No arrests have been made.

About an hour later, officers in Southeast D.C. responded to another double shooting around 1 a.m. This shooting involved a man and a second victim police only identified as a juvenile girl. That investigation is also ongoing with no arrests made.

Late on Monday, July 4, police were again called to Southeast D.C. for another double shooting involving a man and a girl under the age of 18. This shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. Police are still investigating what led to this shooting and have not made any arrests in this case.

A few hours after the shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue SE, officers were called to the 100 block of Yuma Street for another shooting investigation. Police were on the scene of the shooting around 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. Details about this shooting are slim as the investigation continues.

Another shooting was reported around the same time in the 4500 block of 3rd Street Southeast. Police have not released details regarding this investigation, or information about a suspect in this case. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Around 1:12 a.m. MPD officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of 29th Street and S Street Southeast. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Police say the victim was not cooperative with their investigation.

Minutes later, investigators responded to a shooting in Northeast D.C. This shooting happened in the 700 block of Kennilworth Terrace. Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in this incident. Police are searching for a suspect seen wearing a white collared shirt.

The latest was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Northeast D.C. Police say the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Banks Place NE. Investigators say the victim was shot in the arm and was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is in stable condition. Police in that case are ask people to be on the lookout for a dark colored sedan.