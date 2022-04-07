Watch Live: Police pursuit that started in Germantown ends with car overturned in Fairfax

The Montgomery County Police Department says the suspect fired at an officer in an attempt to flee before he lost control and crashed.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A multi-county police pursuit ended with a rollover crash after authorities chased an armed suspect who allegedly fired shots at an officer Monday morning. The pursuit started in Montgomery County and traveled into Fairfax County, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Montgomery County Emergency Communications center first responded to multiple calls around 9:30 a.m. for a man armed with a gun firing shots at the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrance in Germantown.

By the time officers from the 5th District arrived, the suspect had left.

The suspect began to fire at a Montgomery County Police officer in an attempt to escape, police said.

Several police jurisdictions - including Fairfax County Police - joined the chase as the driver of the vehicle started heading into Virginia, police said.

The driver continued onto Dulles Toll Road-Leesburg Pike when police said the pursuit ended after the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

No officers were injured during the time of the incident. The injury status of the driver was unavailable as of 11 a.m. Monday.