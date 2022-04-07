x
4 hospitalized in Manassas shooting, police say

Prince William County Police say there is no active threat in the community.

MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 1, 2022.

A shooting in Prince William County left four people hurt. 

The Prince William County Police Department said in a tweet early Monday that four adult victims were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Manassas.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Sudley Road. Those in the area should expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any suspect information, or information about a possible motive. Police said there is no active threat to the community, however.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Additional information about the victims, including their conditions is not known at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this case should contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.

