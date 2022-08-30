Alexandria construction worker dead after falling down several stories

The incident happened on the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Officials say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane for a report of a fatal industrial accident. According to police, a construction worker fell off the roof down several stories while working.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to the hospital but died upon arrival, according to officers. Officials add that the name of the victim will be provided within 24 hours after the family has been notified.

The Alexandria Police Department is asking anyone who may know anything about this situation to contact Detective Stephen Riley at 703-746-6225 or by email at stephen.riley@alexandriava.gov.

Read more from WUSA9:

WATCH NEXT: Mineral man killed in an industrial waste compactor in Spotsylvania County