Alexandria construction worker dead after falling down several stories

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Officials say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Alexandria, Virginia.
Police responded just after 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane for a report of a fatal industrial accident. According to police, a construction worker fell off the roof down several stories while working.
The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to the hospital but died upon arrival, according to officers. Officials add that the name of the victim will be provided within 24 hours after the family has been notified.
The Alexandria Police Department is asking anyone who may know anything about this situation to contact Detective Stephen Riley at 703-746-6225 or by email at stephen.riley@alexandriava.gov.
Read more from WUSA9:
- Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.
- 'The minute you met him, you loved him' | Fiancée remembers Spotsylvania County man, who died in industrial accident
- Police: Father charged after son left inside vehicle stolen by suspect in Virginia
- Alexandria’s mayor, school board chair respond to AG Miyares’ letter on school safety
Brandon Nutter worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Solid Waste Collections Division. According to officials, he'd been on the job for less than a month.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.