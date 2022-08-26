Earlier this week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote a letter touching on concerns about school safety in Alexandria's school division.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria City leaders responded to a letter written by Virginia’s Attorney General touching on concerns about school safety in the Northern Virginia community’s school system.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, the Alexandria City School Board, and the Alexandria City Council a letter Wednesday that said his office is willing to offer its full support and resources toward ensuring Alexandria students have a safe learning environment free from violence.

"I urge you to work more closely with local law enforcement, the Virginia State Police, and the local Commonwealth Attorney as partners in preventing and reporting violent criminal behavior in, and around, our schools,” Miyares’ letter reads.

'We wish to host you in our schools' | Alexandria Mayor @justindotnet & @ACPSk12 School Board Chair Meagan Alderton responded in a joint letter today to a request made by VA AG @JasonMiyaresVA, earlier this week, regarding ACPS school safety. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/UHBVh65zNz — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 27, 2022

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and Alexandria City Public Schools Board Chair Meagan Alderton responded that they have found productive offers of assistance from Commonwealth officials are usually shown through thoughtful collaboration and communication.

“And such as, we invite you to Alexandria to engage in a meaningful conversation,” the Alexandria letter reads.

Alexandria School Safety | Here's VA AG @JasonMiyaresVA's entire letter. It should be noted Mayor @justindotnet & the ALX Council already approved a measure to fund SROs in @ACPSk12 through the next school year. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/Z8UY2axoWD — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 24, 2022

The Alexandria letter also took issue with Miyares’ depiction of ACPS’ relationship with local law enforcement. Both Wilson and Alderton said their relationship is strong.

"Those reports reflect different realities in our schools than depicted in your letter,” the Alexandria letter states.