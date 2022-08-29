Arlington County Police search for suspect who stole vehicle with child inside

The suspect is still on the loose. Officers described the suspect as a Black man wearing an orange sweatshirt and jeans.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A vehicle theft in Arlington, Virginia, could have taken a turn for the worst after police found a child who was inside at the time the car was stolen.

DC Police located the child shortly after, along with the vehicle. Police say the child was found safe and unharmed.

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who stole the vehicle.

ACPD responded to reports of a stolen vehicle around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday at the North Lynn Street at Wilson Boulevard.

The stolen car was found in Southeast D.C. with a child inside, but the man fled the scene prior to police arrival, authorities said.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Officers described the suspect as a Black man wearing an orange sweatshirt and jeans.

The investigation remains ongoing