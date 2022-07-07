Spotsylvania County employee found dead inside industrialized stationary compactor

The 28-year-old had just begun working as a heavy equipment worker for the Solid Waste Collections Division on June 21.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Officials are investigating after an industrial accident left a 28-year-old man in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

According to police, the man, identified as Brandon Nutter, was a county employee. He had just begun working as a heavy equipment worker for the Solid Waste Collections Division on June 21.

Officials say that responders were notified about an industrial accident that took place at Chancellor Convenience Center at 5917 Harrison Rd. Fire and rescue personnel along with deputies arrived at the scene of the incident and found Nutter’s body trapped inside an industrialized stationary compactor, officials say.

Local and state officials are working alongside detectives to determine what caused the accident, officials say. Additionally, the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Department are assisting with the investigation as well.

In a statement, Spotsylvania County public information officer Michelle McGinnis expressed the county’s sadness and devastation for Nutter’s death.

“We would like to extend our sincerest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Nutter and wish them strength, comfort and peace as they navigate the difficult times ahead,” said McGinnis.