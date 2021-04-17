Alexandria city council approves community policing review board

The unanimous decision will set up an independent community police review board that will be enacted by July 1, 2021.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria's city council has unanimously voted to adopt an independent community policing review board, according to a release from the city to WUSA9 on Saturday.

The community policing review board will be enacted by July 1, 2021, said Alexandria officials.

The ordinance will allow the review board:

Authority to receive concerns from the community regarding policing in Alexandria; review Alexandria Police Department investigation of certain incidents and complaints; conduct independent investigations of certain incidents and complaints of more serious incidents, as defined in the ordinance; and to consider and make recommendations on policing practices, policies and procedures.

The Independent Policing Auditor/Investigator will be allowed to staff the review board, according to Alexandria officials.

“Alexandrians are blessed to be served by a deeply professional and capable Police Department. Today’s adoption of this ordinance is an effort to enhance the trust between our Police Department and our community,” said Mayor Justin Wilson. “This review board will work to provide enhanced citizen oversight and policy input to address racial and social equity in community policing as part of our commitment to ensuring the protection of all Alexandrians.”

Recently passed Virginia legislation states that a law enforcement civilian body may receive, investigate and issue findings on complaints from civilians regarding the conduct of law enforcement officers and civilian employees of a law enforcement agency serving under local authority.

The ordinance follows the adoption of Resolution 2950 in June 2020, which condemned police brutality and systemic racism; reaffirmed that Black Lives Matter; and stated the council’s intent to establish a community policing review board in our city, according to the statement from Alexandria's city council.