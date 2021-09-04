More fans at DC sporting events | Mayor Bowser's office allows for more people at Nats Park, Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena will be open to fans for the first time since March 2020.

WASHINGTON — Fans will be able to attend more professional sporting events in the District amid a new order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office, according to emails and statements released to teams in the area.

Nats Park and Audi Field (D.C. United stadium) will now be able to hold up to 25% of their capacity, while Capital One Arena can open up at a 10% capacity level for Capitals and Wizards games, according to the new information provided to teams.

The Washington Nationals only were able to have up to 5,000 fans at its opening day game on Tuesday, something that one of its star pitchers, Max Scherzer, said was too small of a crowd for how big Nationals Park is and for the number of people it can fit -- while still being able to be socially distant amid the pandemic.

"I'm also confused here. I don't understand why there weren't fans in the upper deck. I don't understand why we can't have more fans here," said a frustrated Scherzer. "Somebody got to explain that to me because that doesn't make sense to me whatsoever. So I understand that we need to be safe. I respect the virus, but we can also have fans in the top part of the deck we can have more fans in here safely. So, I would love an explanation."

Bowser's office has been adamant that more fans will be able to get into the stands of sporting events as more rollbacks of COVID-19 rules continue.

May 1 will bring some of the biggest tests of rollbacks for the Bowser administration's COVID-19 rules when many capacity limits for entertainment venues, special events, pools, recreational activities, retail stores, libraries and museums will be increased.

Starting May 1, the following COVID-19 changes will go into effect for the District: