Police: Man found dead in Fairfax County parking garage, person of interest in custody

Fairfax County homicide detectives are conducting an investigation into exactly what happened.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was found dead in an Alexandria, Virginia, parking garage and homicide detectives are on the scene working to figure out exactly what happened.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the scene in the 5100 block of Leesburg Pike just before 7 a.m., the police department said in a tweet.

Investigators are conducting a homicide investigation, and police say the scene is contained to the parking garage. Detectives say a person of interest is in custody, and there is no threat to the community.

No information has been released by police about the victim in this case.