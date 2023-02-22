94-year-old man charged with sex crimes in Arlington, police say there may be more victims

In addition to the recent incident, a woman reported being inappropriately touched by the alleged suspect in 1999 when she was a child.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A 94-year-old Arlington man is facing charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a child. Police believe this is not a one time occurrence. Now, they are asking for possible additional victims to come forward.

The investigation sparked on Feb. 10, just before 6:30 p.m., when officers with the Arlington County Police Department were informed of a report of an assault. Upon arrival, they determined that around 4:30 p.m., a witness saw a suspicious incident between the man, identified as Adolfo Zambrano, and a child inside a home along Columbia Pike.

The witness told police that they confronted Zambrano and he left the home, which is when she contacted police.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to determine that Zambrano inappropriately touched the child. In addition, a woman reported being inappropriately touched by him in 1999 when she was a child.

Police said Zambrano was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery on Feb. 16. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.