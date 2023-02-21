Multiple vehicles broken into at cemetery in Prince George's County

The police department has not acquired any video surveillance of the incident.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Several vehicles were broken into at a cemetery in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon and now police are asking for the public's help to catch who is responsible.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) responded to Cedar Hill Cemetery, Pennsylvania Avenue, in Hillcrest Heights just before 1:40 p.m. after receiving a report of several thefts at the location. Upon arrival, police found seven vehicles that were broken into or damaged during the incident.

To help with the ongoing investigation, police are providing a cash reward of up to $2,500 for a tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s) responsible for this incident.

"We urge anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to call Crime Solvers as soon as possible," PGPD said.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play store to download the app to your mobile device).