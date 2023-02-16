Fairfax County Police investigating bias incident after over 40 suspicious flyers found in neighborhoods

The police department is working to determine where the flyers came from.

MCLEAN, Va. — A police investigation is underway after over dozens of suspicious flyers were distributed in Fairfax County neighborhoods displaying bias material.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) say they found the flyers distributed in multiple residential neighborhoods in West McLean.

The homeowners in those areas contacted authorities on Thursday to let them know they had received sealed plastic bags with a propaganda flyer weighted with a bird seed on their property. Police have found 40-50 flyers throughout the reported areas.

The police department is working to determine where the flyers came from. Through an initial investigation, detectives say the flyers appear to have been randomly distributed.

This is being investigated as a bias incident which, according to FCPD, is described as: "behaviors that, though motivated by bias against a victim’s race, religious conviction, ethnic/national origin, disability, and/or sexual orientation, are not criminal acts but may be classified as a violation of civil statutes. They become criminal acts only when they directly incite perpetrators to commit violence against persons or the destruction of property."

If you are the victim or witness of a bias crime or incident in Fairfax County, contact the FCPD at 911 (for in progress) or our non-emergency number at 703-691-2131. Anyone with information about this crime or who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to please call our McLean Police station at 703-556-7750. To contact our detectives, please call our Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau at 703-802-2750.

