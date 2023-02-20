1 dead, multiple others injured after several shootings in Prince George's County within less than 6 hours

The shootings happened within a five-hour span of time.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A violent night in Prince George's County has left police investigating several shootings, including one that left a man dead Sunday.

The shootings happened within a five-hour span of time.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 8:10 p.m. to Riverdale Road, nearby Veterans Parkway, in Riverdale after a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The unidentified man was pronounced dead.

Around two hours later, at 10:40 a.m., police responded to Richard Drive, off of Ritchie Road, in District Heights after a report of a shooting in the area. Information about the victims, in this case, has not been announced.

At 12:35 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the overnight shooting on New Hampshire Avenue, close to Ray Road, in Takoma Park. Police have said the victim, in this case, is a man, but he has not been identified.

The last shooting, within the span of time, happened in the area of Mercantile Lane, off of Landover Road, in Upper Marlboro. The police department received a call around 1:20 a.m. after a man walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

None of the shooting victims in these cases have been identified, this includes their names and ages. The cases are active and ongoing.