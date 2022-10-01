19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home

The suspect and the victim knew each other and deputies say there are currently no other persons of interest in this investigation.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located on Evergreen Mills Road, in Leesburg after receiving a call for a welfare check. At the scene, a man, later identified as 62-year-old Carroll Davis, Jr. was found dead inside the home. Investigators determined the manner of death to be homicide.

Mario Hernandez-Navarrate, of Herndon, was determined to be the suspect in the case. Deputies say he was arrested Friday after he was involved in a crash in the victim's vehicle in Fairfax County.

Herndon Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder, Grand Larceny in Death Investigation https://t.co/VvJCGKOKge — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) October 1, 2022

He was arrested by the Virginia State Police on unrelated charges. He remains held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

According to the sheriff's office, Hernandez-Navarrate is facing charges of second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death investigation.

The suspect and the victim knew each other and deputies say there are currently no other persons of interest in this investigation.