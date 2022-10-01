Several families displaced after massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County

The fire impacted at least eight homes and damage was estimated at $1.5 million, according to Piringer.

OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night.

Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.

Dozens of firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly controlled the blaze. Although no injuries were reported, Pete Piringer said the fire left several people displaced.

The fire quickly spread to the adjoining units and caused significant damage to at least eight surrounding townhomes. Damage was estimated at $1.5 million.

Officials are currently working to determine the cause of the fire, Piringer said in a tweet, the department believes the cause of the fire was due to a misplaced fire pit and placed ashes.

The investigation remains ongoing.