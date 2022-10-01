Police investigating after firearm discharged at Arundel Mills Mall

No one was shot and no injuries were reported from the incident, police said.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after a man accidentally discharged a firearm at Arundel Mills Mall Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the mall, located on Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover around 4:15 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Through an initial investigation and review of video footage it was determined that one person accidentally discharged a firearm in the food court.

No further information was released about the shooting that was said to be accidental. Police are actively investigating the incident.

#PoliceActivity -Officers on scene for a shots heard call at Arundel Mills Malls. Prelim investigation-review of video reveals a male subject accidentally discharge a firearm in the food court. No injuries from the discharge. Police currently on scene investigating. @AACOPD — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) October 1, 2022

