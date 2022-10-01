x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police conducting death investigation at Arlington County park

Police say preliminary investigation suggests the "death is not considered suspicious."

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police Department were conducting a death investigation at Lacey Woods Park early Friday morning. 

Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the park located in the 1200 N. George Mason Drive to investigate a death. 

Police say preliminary investigation suggests the "death is not considered suspicious." The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

There was no known threat to the community related to this incident, according to police.

Residents were warned to expect police activity in the area. The park has since been reopened to the public after hours of investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

RELATED

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Here's how the cops caught the Beltway snipers 20 years ago

Before You Leave, Check This Out