Police conducting death investigation at Arlington County park

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police Department were conducting a death investigation at Lacey Woods Park early Friday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the park located in the 1200 N. George Mason Drive to investigate a death.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests the "death is not considered suspicious." The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

There was no known threat to the community related to this incident, according to police.

Residents were warned to expect police activity in the area. The park has since been reopened to the public after hours of investigation.

No other information was immediately released.