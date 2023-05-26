2 people arrested for deadly shooting in St. Mary's County

Both suspects are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no bond status.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people are facing several charges after a 54-year-old man was found shot and killed on the couch of a Mechanicsville apartment Wednesday.

Deputies with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to Three Notch Road, near Commerce Park Road, around 5:28 a.m. after receiving a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. At the scene, Raymond Franklin Woods Jr., was found dead on the couch.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to determine that the incident was a homicide and two suspects were identified.

Marvin Johnson, 38, of Mechanicsville, was charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, first degree assault and second degree assault, the sheriff's office said. Marlee Stokes, a 37-year-old from Charlotte Hall, was also charged with first degree murder: accessory after the fact and second degree murder: accessory after the fact.

Both Johnson and Stokes are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no bond status.