Teen dead, 2 adults injured in Prince George's County shooting

All three were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries, but the teenager died a short time after.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A shooting in an Upper Marlboro home has left a teenage boy dead and two adults suffering from injuries Sunday night, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a home on Woodstock Drive East, off of Heathermore Boulevard, around 9:10 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a woman, man, and a teenage boy inside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries, but the teenager died a short time after, according to police. No additional information has been provided about the conditions of the hospitalized adults.

During the initial stages of the investigation, detectives believes the shooting is domestic-related. No motive or potential suspect information has been released in relation to this incident.