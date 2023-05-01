Man wanted for assaulting 85-year-old in Prince William County

After an investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Harris, but attempts to find him were unsuccessful, police said.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man allegedly assaulted an 85-year-old outside of a Woodbridge business Tuesday and now officers are asking for the public's help locating him.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the Shell service station, located on Dale Boulevard, around 10:15 a.m. to investigate an assault. Through an investigation, it was determined that an 85-year-old man exited the service station and was approached by a man he did not know. During their interaction, a verbal argument escalated when the unknown man, later identified as 21-year-old Amiri Harris, struck the victim which caused him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After an investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Harris, but attempts to find him were unsuccessful, police said.

Harris is wanted for malicious wounding, according to officers. He has been described as a 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.